Ta Da! by falcon11
Ta Da!

There were a lot of pelicans fishing near the pier. I tried to get this one's face in the light, but this was the best could do with the shoreline facing the sun.

Hoping everyone had a Happy Thanksgiving! I will catch up with you more tomorrow.
Allison Maltese

TrinaHolub
Perfect exposure! The water is amazing
November 24th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Perfect capture
November 24th, 2023  
