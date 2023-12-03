Sign up
Previous
Photo 2297
Spanish Moss at MKR Historic State Park
Phil and I went to visit Cross Creek, the home of Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings. The Pulitzer Prize-winning author wrote The Yearling and Cross Creek here and also worked the farm with its numerous orange trees.
3rd December 2023
3rd Dec 23
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
3rd December 2023 10:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
landscape
,
florida
,
spanish moss
,
live oak
,
cross creek
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very nice capture
December 4th, 2023
