Spanish Moss at MKR Historic State Park by falcon11
Spanish Moss at MKR Historic State Park

Phil and I went to visit Cross Creek, the home of Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings. The Pulitzer Prize-winning author wrote The Yearling and Cross Creek here and also worked the farm with its numerous orange trees.
3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

Christine Sztukowski ace
Very nice capture
December 4th, 2023  
