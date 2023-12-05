Previous
Abandoned Orange Tree by falcon11
Photo 2299

Abandoned Orange Tree

The orange grove at Cross Creek has been relatively untended, and there are a lot of unharvested oranges on the branches.
5th December 2023 5th Dec 23

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
629% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rick ace
Nice capture. Looks like there is a lot of kumquats in the bush behind this one.
December 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise