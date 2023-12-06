Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2300
Palm Curls
...along the trail.
6th December 2023
6th Dec 23
1
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2767
photos
67
followers
21
following
630% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
30th November 2023 12:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
leaves
,
palm
,
botanical
,
curls
,
florida
Rick
ace
Cool.
December 8th, 2023
