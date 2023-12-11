Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2305
Waiting For Dinner
This hopeful egret was perched next to a fisherman at the edge of the bay waiting for a handout. When the fishermen go home, they often toss their used bait to the birds, so they know to stick around.
11th December 2023
11th Dec 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2772
photos
68
followers
21
following
631% complete
View this month »
2298
2299
2300
2301
2302
2303
2304
2305
Latest from all albums
2299
2300
2301
2302
467
2303
2304
2305
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
11th December 2023 4:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rocks
,
bird
,
bay
,
florida
,
water bird
,
great egret
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful capture
December 11th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close