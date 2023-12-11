Previous
Waiting For Dinner by falcon11
This hopeful egret was perched next to a fisherman at the edge of the bay waiting for a handout. When the fishermen go home, they often toss their used bait to the birds, so they know to stick around.
Photo Details

A beautiful capture
December 11th, 2023  
