Breakfast on the Beach by falcon11
Breakfast on the Beach

I got up and out early and walked the beach in search of shells and birds. I watched this gull shake a crab leg repeatedly to get every last bit of food out of it.
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Beverley ace
Superb! Fascinating to watch it I’m sure
December 10th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A cool shot
December 10th, 2023  
*lynn ace
great shot ... I like the wave in the background
December 10th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful capture
December 10th, 2023  
