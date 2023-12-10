Sign up
Previous
Photo 2304
Breakfast on the Beach
I got up and out early and walked the beach in search of shells and birds. I watched this gull shake a crab leg repeatedly to get every last bit of food out of it.
10th December 2023
10th Dec 23
4
2
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
beach
,
gull
,
florida
,
gulf of mexico
,
water bird
,
herring gull
Beverley
ace
Superb! Fascinating to watch it I’m sure
December 10th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A cool shot
December 10th, 2023
*lynn
ace
great shot ... I like the wave in the background
December 10th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful capture
December 10th, 2023
