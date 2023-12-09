Previous
Morning Light by falcon11
Morning Light

....at one of my favorite places - Palma Sola Botanical Park. There was an anhinga drying off at the edge of the pond. See photo in my Extras album: https://365project.org/falcon11/extras/2023-12-09
Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Lovely shot and reflections
December 10th, 2023  
So tranquil
December 10th, 2023  
