Photo 467
Anhinga Drying Off
This feathered friend was at the edge of the pond --see my main album here:
http://365project.org/falcon11/365/2023-12-09
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2770
photos
67
followers
21
following
127% complete
nature
bird
florida
water bird
anhinga
Dawn
ace
A cool capture
December 10th, 2023
Allison Williams
ace
So beautiful!
December 10th, 2023
