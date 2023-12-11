Previous
Belted Kingfisher by falcon11
Photo 468

Belted Kingfisher

I am posting this heavily cropped photo so Diana can see how different our kingfishers are from hers. This one looks very dark. Here is another look at the US version: https://www.audubon.org/field-guide/bird/belted-kingfisher
11th December 2023 11th Dec 23

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
128% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise