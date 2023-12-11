Sign up
Previous
Photo 468
Belted Kingfisher
I am posting this heavily cropped photo so Diana can see how different our kingfishers are from hers. This one looks very dark. Here is another look at the US version:
https://www.audubon.org/field-guide/bird/belted-kingfisher
11th December 2023
11th Dec 23
0
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months.
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
11th December 2023 4:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
florida
,
kingfisher
,
belted kingfisher
Leave a Comment
