Photo 2302
Beachcombing
A view of the shells I collected on the beach yesterday. No need to comment on the photography - it's just a down and dirty edit of a cell phone shot.
8th December 2023
8th Dec 23
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Tags
shells
,
collection
,
florida
,
scallops
