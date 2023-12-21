Previous
Christmas Cookies by falcon11
I made some pretty labor intensive cookies this year, thus the holes in my project! No need to comment.
21st December 2023 21st Dec 23

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Dorothy ace
Comment I must…. YUM
December 27th, 2023  
Junan Heath ace
WOW! Yum! :)
December 27th, 2023  
