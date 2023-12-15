Previous
At The Pond by falcon11
Photo 2309

At The Pond

We are back in our CT, and I went out to the old homestead to check on Mom's house and see the pond. It was a gorgeous clear winter day and the pond was full and still.
15th December 2023 15th Dec 23

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
632% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Taffy ace
Reflections are picture perfect!
December 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise