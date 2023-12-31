Morning Frost

We saw the sun ever so briefly this morning, and I went out to do a little shooting. Now we are back to clouds - and it is day 7 of grey skies....



As the year ends, I want to thank all of you who have followed and commented on my images. I don't always have the time to do a lot of that, but I do try to check in from time to time. 2024 will be my 13th year of this daily practice, with some necessary gaps along the way. It has been a wonderful way to connect with friends and photographers around the world, and I hope to continue posting when I can. Happy New Year!