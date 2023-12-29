Previous
A Glimpse of the Sun by falcon11
A Glimpse of the Sun

It has been grey and cloudy all week, but the sun finally came out tonight just before sunset. Hoping to need my sunglasses tomorrow!
29th December 2023

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Peter Dulis ace
so lovely
December 30th, 2023  
Rick ace
Lovely capture. Wish you were down here. We're getting the sun a little bit, but you've got to dress for it, which you're probably used to. :-)
December 30th, 2023  
