Previous
Photo 2317
A Glimpse of the Sun
It has been grey and cloudy all week, but the sun finally came out tonight just before sunset. Hoping to need my sunglasses tomorrow!
29th December 2023
29th Dec 23
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2310
2311
2312
2313
2314
2315
2316
2317
2311
2312
471
2313
2314
2315
2316
2317
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
29th December 2023 4:31pm
Tags
sunset
,
trees
,
landscape
,
silhouette
Peter Dulis
ace
so lovely
December 30th, 2023
Rick
ace
Lovely capture. Wish you were down here. We're getting the sun a little bit, but you've got to dress for it, which you're probably used to. :-)
December 30th, 2023
