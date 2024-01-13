Sign up
Previous
Photo 2327
Courthouse Butte
One of the views from our 4+ mile hike on Saturday. My luggage got lost, but arrived just in time for me to pull out my hiking shoes and hit the trail with my long-time friend, Yvette.
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
2
3
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2799
photos
70
followers
21
following
637% complete
2320
2321
2322
2323
2324
2325
2326
2327
2321
2322
472
2323
2324
2325
2326
2327
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
13th January 2024 5:29pm
Tags
tree
,
arizona
,
butte
,
sedona
,
courthouse butte
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful capture
January 15th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Love the AZ landscape!
January 15th, 2024
