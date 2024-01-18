Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2332
Winter Visitors
A huge flock of grackles and red-winged blackbirds visited the yard yesterday, noshed at my feeder and then took off. It was quite something to see.
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2804
photos
70
followers
21
following
638% complete
View this month »
2325
2326
2327
2328
2329
2330
2331
2332
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
18th January 2024 4:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
winter
,
trees
,
silhouettes
,
flock
,
grackles
,
red-winged blackbirds
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close