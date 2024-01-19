Sign up
Photo 2333
Icy Limbs
We had snow followed by sleet and rain and then the temperatures dropped. Today the wind chill was 8 degrees!
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Tags
winter
branches
droplets
frozen
icy
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful photo but hope you don’t lose power. It’s headed our way by Monday.
January 21st, 2024
