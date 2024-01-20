Sign up
Photo 2334
Imaginary Frog
I tried out Generative Fill today and added this frog to the lily pad. I might have blended it in a bit better, but I was amazed at how easy it was to create this using AI.
20th January 2024
20th Jan 24
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2806
photos
70
followers
21
following
2327
2328
2329
2330
2331
2332
2333
2334
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
20th January 2024 6:25pm
Tags
frog
,
ai
,
lily pad
,
generative fill
