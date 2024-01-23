Sign up
Previous
Photo 2335
A Winter Sunrise
This was the view this morning from my bedroom deck.
23rd January 2024
23rd Jan 24
1
1
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Tags
sunset
,
trees
,
clouds
,
landscape
,
connecticut
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful silhouette
January 23rd, 2024
