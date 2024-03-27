Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2393
Faux Frost
An abstract of the door at the eye doctor's office...
27th March 2024
27th Mar 24
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2874
photos
70
followers
20
following
655% complete
View this month »
2386
2387
2388
2389
2390
2391
2392
2393
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
26th March 2024 1:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pattern
,
abstract
,
artistic
,
frostline
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love this capture
March 27th, 2024
Allison Maltese
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Thank you! There was a yellow bulldozer outside that I wish wasn't there, but in the end I like the color it brought to the shot.
March 27th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A lovely abstract
March 27th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close