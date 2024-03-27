Previous
Faux Frost by falcon11
Faux Frost

An abstract of the door at the eye doctor's office...
Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love this capture
March 27th, 2024  
Allison Maltese ace
@365projectorgchristine Thank you! There was a yellow bulldozer outside that I wish wasn't there, but in the end I like the color it brought to the shot.
March 27th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A lovely abstract
March 27th, 2024  
