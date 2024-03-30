Sign up
Previous
Photo 2394
Spring Blooms
One of our neighbors has a row of 6 of these beautiful trees in her front yard. My phone says they are plum trees, but my plum tree isn't blooming yet. Let me know what you think.
30th March 2024
30th Mar 24
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2875
photos
70
followers
20
following
655% complete
View this month »
2387
2388
2389
2390
2391
2392
2393
2394
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
30th March 2024 4:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
branch
,
flowers
,
pink
,
spring
,
botanical
,
prunus
