Previous
Photo 2401
Mating Manatees
There were about 7 of them mating madly in our canal all day today. It is hard to get a good photograph, because they surface for such a short amount of time and you never. know where.
9th April 2024
9th Apr 24
1
1
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2883
photos
69
followers
20
following
657% complete
View this month »
2394
2395
2396
2397
2398
2399
2400
2401
Latest from all albums
2395
2396
2397
2398
2399
2400
482
2401
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
9th April 2024 7:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
florida
,
flipper
,
mating
,
manatees
,
sea cow
Wendy
ace
Bravo! I can feel your excitement of getting a shot. Well done!
Do you send any photos in for the calendar? I can't remember the name but it is specifically for that region.
April 10th, 2024
Do you send any photos in for the calendar? I can't remember the name but it is specifically for that region.