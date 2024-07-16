Previous
Perennially Pretty by falcon11
Photo 2499

Perennially Pretty

The spiky grey/blue blossoms are Sea Holly.I am not sure about the big orange/red blossom- maybe a Sneezeweed (Helenium)? Let me know if you do.
16th July 2024 16th Jul 24

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
684% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Allison Williams ace
Love the composition! A fav.
July 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise