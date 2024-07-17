Sign up
Previous
Photo 2500
A Moist Morning
It has been so humid here. I was pruning in my mother's driveway and stopped to take a few close-up shots of the dewy leaves of this Five-Seeded Plume Poppy. The flowered stalks are very tall, and the pollinators love them.
17th July 2024
17th Jul 24
1
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
leaf
macro
close-up
dew
five-seeded plume poppy
