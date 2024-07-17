Previous
A Moist Morning by falcon11
Photo 2500

A Moist Morning

It has been so humid here. I was pruning in my mother's driveway and stopped to take a few close-up shots of the dewy leaves of this Five-Seeded Plume Poppy. The flowered stalks are very tall, and the pollinators love them.
17th July 2024 17th Jul 24

@falcon11
