Planter's the number 1 choice of peanuts by fayefaye
Planter's the number 1 choice of peanuts

I watched as these chipmunks ran up and down this ladies legs to fill their mouths full of peanuts. Not once did they stop at just one. LOL
30th May 2022 30th May 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Milanie ace
What a great experience to watch! So glad you shared this
May 31st, 2022  
Leslie ace
too cute
May 31st, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
The cheek on the front one! What a capture.
May 31st, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Wow! So cute
May 31st, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
They are not shy at all, the ones in may yard run off when I get too close.
May 31st, 2022  
Jane Pittenger ace
Delightful
May 31st, 2022  
Joanne Diochon ace
Reminds me of an old ad for Doublemint Gum. I don't know if anyone else here will remember the "Two, two, two, mints in one" jingle but this immediately made me want to sing" Two, two, two nuts in one."
May 31st, 2022  
