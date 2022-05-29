Sign up
Photo 2442
First wish on it's way
I kind of cool that people think that the dandelion seed represent a wish. Here's one for someone!
29th May 2022
29th May 22
3
3
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
Barb
ace
Lovely focus!
May 30th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautify shot. Love how that one seed is still hanging on.
May 30th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
What a wonderful shot!
May 30th, 2022
