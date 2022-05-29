Previous
First wish on it's way by fayefaye
First wish on it's way

I kind of cool that people think that the dandelion seed represent a wish. Here's one for someone!
Faye Turner

My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Barb ace
Lovely focus!
May 30th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautify shot. Love how that one seed is still hanging on.
May 30th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
What a wonderful shot!
May 30th, 2022  
