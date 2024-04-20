Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2856
A flower droplet
I am always happy to start doing macro photography. I love doing this type of photos and look forward to more as the weather gets warmer.
20th April 2024
20th Apr 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2856
photos
192
followers
0
following
782% complete
View this month »
2849
2850
2851
2852
2853
2854
2855
2856
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
20th April 2024 8:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dianne
ace
Absolutely beautiful!
April 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close