A flower droplet by fayefaye
Photo 2856

A flower droplet

I am always happy to start doing macro photography. I love doing this type of photos and look forward to more as the weather gets warmer.
20th April 2024 20th Apr 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Dianne ace
Absolutely beautiful!
April 21st, 2024  
