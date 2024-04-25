Sign up
Photo 2859
The Cormorant
The cormorant is an interesting bird but unfortunately it is not well liked as it eats all the fish in the water.
25th April 2024
25th Apr 24
2
2
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
25th April 2024 5:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Whoa! This image is a stunning one! Beautiful bird...
April 26th, 2024
Babs
ace
Love his eye, what a beautify.
April 26th, 2024
