The Cormorant by fayefaye
The Cormorant

The cormorant is an interesting bird but unfortunately it is not well liked as it eats all the fish in the water.
25th April 2024 25th Apr 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Whoa! This image is a stunning one! Beautiful bird...
April 26th, 2024  
Babs ace
Love his eye, what a beautify.
April 26th, 2024  
