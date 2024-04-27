Previous
Momma and baby gosling by fayefaye
Momma and baby gosling

It's not very often that the Canada has just one baby. First one of the season. I'm sure the others will have lots. :)
27th April 2024 27th Apr 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Rick ace
They are so much cuter at this age. Great shot. I've noticed a few families around here and have seen as many as six little chicks, but for the most part, seems like three is the number.
April 28th, 2024  
Jane Pittenger ace
Aww
April 28th, 2024  
