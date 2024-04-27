Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2860
Momma and baby gosling
It's not very often that the Canada has just one baby. First one of the season. I'm sure the others will have lots. :)
27th April 2024
27th Apr 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2860
photos
193
followers
0
following
783% complete
View this month »
2853
2854
2855
2856
2857
2858
2859
2860
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
27th April 2024 7:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Rick
ace
They are so much cuter at this age. Great shot. I've noticed a few families around here and have seen as many as six little chicks, but for the most part, seems like three is the number.
April 28th, 2024
Jane Pittenger
ace
Aww
April 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close