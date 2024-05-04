Previous
The Beautiful Oriole by fayefaye
The Beautiful Oriole

The orioles have been eating away at the grape jelly today. Such a beautiful bird.
4th May 2024 4th May 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
