Sometimes you feel like a nut ... sometimes you don't by fayefaye
Photo 2864

Sometimes you feel like a nut ... sometimes you don't

Found this little red squirrel chewing away at this nut. Sometimes you feel like a nut ... sometimes you don't
3rd May 2024 3rd May 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Corinne C ace
Such a lovely image! Fav!
May 4th, 2024  
