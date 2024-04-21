Previous
Beautiful start to the day by fayefaye
Photo 2857

Beautiful start to the day

It was a beautiful sunrise and a great start to the day down at the waterfront.
21st April 2024 21st Apr 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
Dianne ace
Gorgeous - I can see a bear jumping into the water to get that round rock…
April 22nd, 2024  
Rick ace
Beautiful sunrise and reflections.
April 22nd, 2024  
