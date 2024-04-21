Sign up
Photo 2857
Beautiful start to the day
It was a beautiful sunrise and a great start to the day down at the waterfront.
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
21st April 2024 6:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dianne
ace
Gorgeous - I can see a bear jumping into the water to get that round rock…
April 22nd, 2024
Rick
ace
Beautiful sunrise and reflections.
April 22nd, 2024
