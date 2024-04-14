Sign up
Photo 2854
The Grackle
The grackle is usually unwanted visitor as it eats up everything at the feeders and doesn't leave any food for the other birds. It's still quite a pretty bird
14th April 2024
14th Apr 24
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
14th April 2024 1:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Barb
ace
Marvelous capture! Super clarity!
April 15th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Excellent details.
April 15th, 2024
