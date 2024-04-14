Previous
The Grackle by fayefaye
The Grackle

The grackle is usually unwanted visitor as it eats up everything at the feeders and doesn't leave any food for the other birds. It's still quite a pretty bird
14th April 2024 14th Apr 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
Barb ace
Marvelous capture! Super clarity!
April 15th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Excellent details.
April 15th, 2024  
