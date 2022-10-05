Previous
Sweet one by fayefaye
Photo 2548

Sweet one

Like many others I have been fighting the covid virus. I finally went outside for some fresh air and photographed this little chickadee outside my house. It was nice to just sit and take in the fresh air
5th October 2022 5th Oct 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Joan Robillard ace
Sorry you have been sick. This is a fabulous Chickadee.
October 5th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful, minimalist pic of this lovely bird
October 5th, 2022  
