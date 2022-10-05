Sign up
Photo 2548
Sweet one
Like many others I have been fighting the covid virus. I finally went outside for some fresh air and photographed this little chickadee outside my house. It was nice to just sit and take in the fresh air
5th October 2022
5th Oct 22
2
2
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2541
2542
2543
2544
2545
2546
2547
2548
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
5th October 2022 2:05pm
Joan Robillard
ace
Sorry you have been sick. This is a fabulous Chickadee.
October 5th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful, minimalist pic of this lovely bird
October 5th, 2022
365 Project
