Photo 2559
It rained today
It rained today but I love how these vines twist and turn and make a perfect spot for a raindrop to hang from.
19th October 2022
19th Oct 22
4
3
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
19th October 2022 4:15pm
Cathy
Perfection!
October 20th, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
October 20th, 2022
Rick
ace
Great capture.
October 20th, 2022
Milanie
ace
What a unique shot - well done!
October 20th, 2022
