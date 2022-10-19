Previous
It rained today by fayefaye
Photo 2559

It rained today

It rained today but I love how these vines twist and turn and make a perfect spot for a raindrop to hang from.
19th October 2022 19th Oct 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Cathy
Perfection!
October 20th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
October 20th, 2022  
Rick ace
Great capture.
October 20th, 2022  
Milanie ace
What a unique shot - well done!
October 20th, 2022  
