Previous
Photo 2715
So Tiny
This is probably the tiniest spider I have ever seen and photographed. I had to crop the photo a bit just so I could show his features.
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
4
4
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2715
photos
216
followers
0
following
743% complete
View this month »
2708
2709
2710
2711
2712
2713
2714
2715
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
28th June 2023 7:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
*lynn
ace
awesome!
June 29th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Fantastic!
June 29th, 2023
Mark St Clair
ace
stunning!
June 29th, 2023
Rick
ace
Awesome capture.
June 29th, 2023
