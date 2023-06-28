Previous
So Tiny by fayefaye
So Tiny

This is probably the tiniest spider I have ever seen and photographed. I had to crop the photo a bit just so I could show his features.
Faye Turner

My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
*lynn ace
awesome!
June 29th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Fantastic!
June 29th, 2023  
Mark St Clair ace
stunning!
June 29th, 2023  
Rick ace
Awesome capture.
June 29th, 2023  
