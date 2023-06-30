Previous
Wild Turkeys by fayefaye
Photo 2716

Wild Turkeys

Found some wild turkeys on my walk this morning. I was surprised as they let me get a bit closer. Usually they run into the bush as soon as they see me.
30th June 2023 30th Jun 23

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
Rick ace
Great find and capture.
July 1st, 2023  
