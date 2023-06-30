Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2716
Wild Turkeys
Found some wild turkeys on my walk this morning. I was surprised as they let me get a bit closer. Usually they run into the bush as soon as they see me.
30th June 2023
30th Jun 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2716
photos
216
followers
0
following
744% complete
View this month »
2709
2710
2711
2712
2713
2714
2715
2716
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
30th June 2023 10:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Rick
ace
Great find and capture.
July 1st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close