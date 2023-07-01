Previous
Another One by fayefaye
Another One

Back out photographing jumping spiders but I opened up my aperture and bumped up my ISO and I think the detail is much better in this photo.
1st July 2023 1st Jul 23

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Joanne Diochon ace
Really amazing detail! I've never tried photographing these. When I run across them they always seem so jumpy, I'm impressed that you can be quick enough to catch them so sharply, or else to hypnotize them into staying in one place for longer.
July 1st, 2023  
Margaret Brown ace
Amazing details!
July 1st, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Stunning. They look like little robots, they are so perfect.
July 1st, 2023  
