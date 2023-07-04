Previous
Halloween Pennant Dragonfly by fayefaye
Photo 2718

Halloween Pennant Dragonfly

I really like the way the dragonfly wings were straight up in this photo. Usually you don't get to see all four wings.
4th July 2023 4th Jul 23

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
744% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KWind ace
Amazing!
July 5th, 2023  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
what a great shot, Faye!
July 5th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Wow!
July 5th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Wow...Spectacular capture of the neat dragonfly
July 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise