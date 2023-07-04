Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2718
Halloween Pennant Dragonfly
I really like the way the dragonfly wings were straight up in this photo. Usually you don't get to see all four wings.
4th July 2023
4th Jul 23
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2718
photos
216
followers
0
following
744% complete
View this month »
2711
2712
2713
2714
2715
2716
2717
2718
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
4th July 2023 5:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KWind
ace
Amazing!
July 5th, 2023
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
what a great shot, Faye!
July 5th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Wow!
July 5th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Spectacular capture of the neat dragonfly
July 5th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close