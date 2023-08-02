Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2739
When you look in the eyes of danger
When you look into the eyes of danger but you risk it anyways. The bald-faced hornet
2nd August 2023
2nd Aug 23
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2739
photos
214
followers
0
following
750% complete
View this month »
2732
2733
2734
2735
2736
2737
2738
2739
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
2nd August 2023 7:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Such a fabulous face-to-face!
You had to be pretty close!
August 3rd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Great close up
August 3rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
You had to be pretty close!