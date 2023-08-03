Previous
The chrysalis by fayefaye
The chrysalis

It always amazes me that a monarch butterfly can fit inside this tiny little capsule. This morning this young male monarch came out. Truly a miracle!
3rd August 2023

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
