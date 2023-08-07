Previous
Two snails by fayefaye
Two snails

The rain brings out the snails. Snails are kind of cool little creatures.
7th August 2023 7th Aug 23

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
Dianne
They have gorgeous shells.
August 8th, 2023  
Annie D ace
oh wow! I love snails - we don't get many here which is good for the plants but I love watching and photographing them - this is fabulous!
August 8th, 2023  
