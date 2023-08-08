Sign up
Photo 2744
More droplets
Found a web with droplets so place a flower in behind to create this photo.
8th August 2023
8th Aug 23
1
4
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
2744
photos
212
followers
0
following
2737
2738
2739
2740
2741
2742
2743
2744
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
8th August 2023 4:51pm
Maggiemae
ace
naturally a fav for this very clever composition !
August 9th, 2023
