Previous
More droplets by fayefaye
Photo 2744

More droplets

Found a web with droplets so place a flower in behind to create this photo.
8th August 2023 8th Aug 23

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
751% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
naturally a fav for this very clever composition !
August 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise