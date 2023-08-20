Sign up
Photo 2752
Who's in the hole
There's a bee house at the park and it has a bunch of logs with holes drilled in them. I noticed something going in there so I went to investigate. Nope ... that's not a bee ... lol
20th August 2023
20th Aug 23
2
2
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
August 21st, 2023
Dawn
ace
Definitely not a bee a cool shot
August 21st, 2023
