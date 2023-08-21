Previous
One by one they leave by fayefaye
Photo 2753

One by one they leave

The goats beard seed is leaving one by one until soon there won't be any ... at least till next year!
21st August 2023 21st Aug 23

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
754% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Fabulous minimalist capture and great timing!
August 22nd, 2023  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Beautiful catch here, Faye!
August 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise