Previous
Photo 2753
One by one they leave
The goats beard seed is leaving one by one until soon there won't be any ... at least till next year!
21st August 2023
21st Aug 23
2
1
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
21st August 2023 9:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous minimalist capture and great timing!
August 22nd, 2023
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Beautiful catch here, Faye!
August 22nd, 2023
