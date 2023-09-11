Previous
Button Nose by fayefaye
Button Nose

Button Nose

Not sure what happened to this bunny's nose but I think it's the cutest bunny I've ever seen. I named him Rudolph! :)
11th September 2023 11th Sep 23

Faye Turner

Faye Turner
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details

