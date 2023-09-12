Sign up
Photo 2766
He's ready for battle
The grasshopper always looks like it is wearing armour. This one was very co-operative and let me photograph him.
12th September 2023
12th Sep 23
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
Nada
ace
He’s posing.
September 13th, 2023
