Previous
He's ready for battle by fayefaye
Photo 2766

He's ready for battle

The grasshopper always looks like it is wearing armour. This one was very co-operative and let me photograph him.
12th September 2023 12th Sep 23

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
757% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Nada ace
He’s posing.
September 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise