Previous
Female Mallard Duck by fayefaye
Photo 2784

Female Mallard Duck

I took this photo a few days ago but I really liked the reflection. She's kind of plain in colour but such a pretty duck
17th October 2023 17th Oct 23

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
762% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise