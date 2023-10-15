Previous
Sleepy time by fayefaye
Sleepy time

Found this little guy on my walk. He opened his eyes long enough for a photo and then went to sleep. :)
15th October 2023 15th Oct 23

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Pam Knowler ace
What a gorgeous find. I love raccoons!
October 16th, 2023  
