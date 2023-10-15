Sign up
Previous
Photo 2783
Sleepy time
Found this little guy on my walk. He opened his eyes long enough for a photo and then went to sleep. :)
15th October 2023
15th Oct 23
1
1
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
15th October 2023 9:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Pam Knowler
ace
What a gorgeous find. I love raccoons!
October 16th, 2023
