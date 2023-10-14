Previous
Oil Paint Effect by fayefaye
Photo 2782

Oil Paint Effect

I used the oil paint filter in photoshop as I thought it made this photo so much more interesting. Best viewed on black
14th October 2023 14th Oct 23

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
762% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Linda Godwin
Fantastic results
October 15th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Pretty shot and nice effect in editing.
October 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise